Aymeric Laporte headshot

Aymeric Laporte News: Will anchor Spain back line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Laporte has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to start alongside Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Spain's defensive line throughout the competition.

Laporte returned to Athletic Club in Sep. 2025 after two seasons in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, bringing his vast experience back to Spanish football and regaining his place in manager De la Fuente's plans. The center-back brings leadership, physical presence and the experience of winning multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League with Manchester City, and his partnership with the younger Pau Cubarsi gives Spain a compelling combination of experience and youth at the back. Laporte heads into the World Cup motivated to add to his international trophy collection after winning Euro 2024, with his know-how and composure making him an essential figure in Spain's defensive setup.

Aymeric Laporte
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aymeric Laporte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aymeric Laporte See More
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
65 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
177 days ago