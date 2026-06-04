Aymeric Laporte News: Will anchor Spain back line
Laporte has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to start alongside Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Spain's defensive line throughout the competition.
Laporte returned to Athletic Club in Sep. 2025 after two seasons in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, bringing his vast experience back to Spanish football and regaining his place in manager De la Fuente's plans. The center-back brings leadership, physical presence and the experience of winning multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League with Manchester City, and his partnership with the younger Pau Cubarsi gives Spain a compelling combination of experience and youth at the back. Laporte heads into the World Cup motivated to add to his international trophy collection after winning Euro 2024, with his know-how and composure making him an essential figure in Spain's defensive setup.
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