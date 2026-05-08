Ayoub Jabbari Injury: Leg injury rules him out

Jabbari is currently sidelined because of a leg issue, the MLS reported Friday.

Jabbari is still working his way back into Cincinnati's lineup after being used as a substitute in the last six league games, and the leg injury sidelines him at least for one fixture. His direct fantasy impact has been limited given where he sits in the depth chart behind Kevin Denkey and Kenji Mboma Dem. No timeline has been provided for Jabbari's recovery.