Ayoub Jabbari News: Key assist in draw

Jabbari assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.

Jabbari's weighted through ball assisted Cincinnati's second half stoppage time goal Saturday as they earned a 1-1 draw at Toronto. The assist was the forward's first career MLS assist. After making eight appearances (one start) in 2025, Jabbari has made seven appearances (four starts) across Cincinnati's first seven fixtures in 2026.