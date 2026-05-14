Ayoub Jabbari News: Returns as bench option

Jabbari (leg) was available from the bench in Wednesday's 5-3 loss against Inter Miami, marking his return to the matchday squad after being sidelined with a leg issue.

Jabbari has mainly been contributing as a substitute for Cincinnati this season, sitting behind Kevin Denkey and Kenji Mboma Dem in the depth chart, so his return adds useful depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup. The club will continue to build his fitness through further bench appearances before considering any expanded role heading into the final games before the World Cup break.