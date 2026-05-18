Ayoub Jabbari News: Stoppage time assist

Jabbari assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

Jabbari came on as a substitute for Kevin Denkey in stoppage time in Saturday's 3-3 draw against San Diego and made an immediate and decisive impact, providing the precise pass that Tom Barlow converted just seconds later at 3-3 to deny San Diego all three points and complete a dramatic Cincinnati comeback from 3-2 down in the final moments. The Moroccan midfielder, who operates as a box-to-box presence capable of arriving late in dangerous areas, made his presence felt despite only touching the ball a handful of times before delivering the match-saving contribution. Jabbari has now contributed two assists across 12 MLS appearances this season, with his cameo against San Diego his most impactful intervention in a Cincinnati shirt since arriving last summer.