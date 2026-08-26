Ayoube Akabou News: Joins Ceuta reserve team

Akabou has joined AD Ceuta from Rennes and will initially link up with the club's reserve team, the club announced.

Akabou moves to Spain to continue his development after coming through Rennes' system. The 19-year-old goalkeeper is viewed as a prospect for the future, but he will initially be part of Ceuta's reserve setup rather than competing for a first-team role. The move should provide Akabou with an opportunity to gain experience and continue his progression within the club's development structure.