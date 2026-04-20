Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab News: Assists in defeat

Amaimouni-Echghouyab assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Amaimouni-Echghouyab earned his fifth goal contribution of the season in his fifth start, setting up an assist for a second match in a row. The attacker has been in and out of the starting XI and was decent once more. These two assists haven't been buoyed by a major uptick in volume, Amaimouni-Echghouyab only has created two chances in the last two matches. Both have been converted to goals, meaning this is a likely unsustainable patch of form.