Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab News: Assists Saturday

Amaimouni-Echghouyab assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg.

Amaimouni-Echghouyab took two corners and sent in three crosses during Saturday's win. He was good with that volume and came away with an assist during the win. The winger was a brilliant offensive option throughout the match and his assist proved to be crucial during the narrow win.