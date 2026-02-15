Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab News: Scores one goal

Amaimouni-Echghouyab scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Monchengladbach.

Amaimouni-Echghouyab made his first start of the season and justified the decision by scoring a precise strike off a pass from Jean-Matteo Bahoya in Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, while recording a season-high two shots. The Moroccan has primarily operated in a bench role this season but took advantage of injuries to Fares Chaibi and Can Uzun to showcase his qualities and could see his minutes increase as the campaign progresses.