Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab News: Single shot in win

Amaimouni-Echghouyab registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Heidenheim.

Amaimouni-Echghouyab took one shot during Saturday's win and also created a chance, but couldn't convert in either of those situations. It was a good showing on the whole, but he didn't make the most of his time on the ball. Still it wasn't a performance to worry about for Amaimouni-Echghouyab, who is growing into a larger role with Frankfurt.