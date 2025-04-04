Fantasy Soccer
Ayoze Perez Injury: Game-time call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Perez (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against Athletic Club, manager Marcelino told media Friday. "We'll wait for tomorrow's training to make sure, but the idea is that Ayoze will be able to play."

Perez is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but based on Marcelino's words, it's not a serious issue, and he could even be part of the squad for the weekend. Perez has been one of Villarreal's most reliable attacking players this season, notching 12 goals and one assist across 21 appearances (14 starts).

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
