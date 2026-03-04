Ayoze Perez Injury: Misses second day of training
Perez was not in training for a second straight day, according to A Punt Esports.
Perez looks to be questionable heading into Sunday's contest, with the attacker absent from training for a second consecutive day. This is a major concern for them as he has started in their past three games, potentially forcing Tani Oluwaseyi or Gerard Moreno (undisclosed) to start. This adds to Perez's recent struggles, with his last goal contribution coming Dec. 6, 12 games ago.
