Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez Injury: Misses second day of training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Perez was not in training for a second straight day, according to A Punt Esports.

Perez looks to be questionable heading into Sunday's contest, with the attacker absent from training for a second consecutive day. This is a major concern for them as he has started in their past three games, potentially forcing Tani Oluwaseyi or Gerard Moreno (undisclosed) to start. This adds to Perez's recent struggles, with his last goal contribution coming Dec. 6, 12 games ago.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
223 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 13, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 2, 2023