Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez Injury: Not available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Perez (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Elche, according to coach Marcelino Total. "Perez won't be available for us."

Perez has been on a managed training schedule this week and ultimately won't be ready for Sunday's showdown with Elche, as he couldn't shake off the issue that's been bothering him over the past few days. It's a tough break for the Yellow Submarine, as Perez has been a regular starter up front and his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI. Nicolas Pepe now stands out as the leading candidate to partner in attack, with Gerard Moreno (undisclosed) only just back in the mix.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
