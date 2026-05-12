Ayoze Perez Injury: Option for Wednesday

Perez (strain) is fit and an option for Wednesday's match against Sevilla, according to manager Marcelino Garcia Toral.

Perez was worried about an injury following the club's match over the weekend, but will return to action swiftly, with the attacker deemed fit for Wednesday. This is good news for the club, as he started in the last match and has dealt with multiple injuries all season. He will look to start immediately, recording three goals and three assists in 22 appearances (10 starts) this season.