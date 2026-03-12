Ayoze Perez Injury: Remains out
Perez (undisclosed) remains out for the time being due to injury, according to coach Marcelino Total.
Perez has been limited in training since last week while dealing with an injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup against Alaves. The forward doesn't have a clear timetable for his return but will aim to get back in the mix for next week's fixture against Real Sociedad. Until then, Nicolas Pepe is expected to shoulder a bigger role in the front line, though Gerard Moreno could also push his way back into the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season231 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14January 13, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 10, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 9, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL PicksJanuary 2, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More