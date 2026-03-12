Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Perez (undisclosed) remains out for the time being due to injury, according to coach Marcelino Total.

Perez has been limited in training since last week while dealing with an injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup against Alaves. The forward doesn't have a clear timetable for his return but will aim to get back in the mix for next week's fixture against Real Sociedad. Until then, Nicolas Pepe is expected to shoulder a bigger role in the front line, though Gerard Moreno could also push his way back into the starting XI.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
