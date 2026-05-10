Ayoze Perez Injury: Scores, taken off injured

Perez scored a goal before being taken off due to muscle fatigue in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Perez would score the lone goal of Sunday's match for Villarreal, but it was not all good for the attacker, as he would leave the pitch later with an injury. It appeared he was grabbing at his leg and signaling a muscle injury. This will require some testing to determine if he can play again next week, although it does appear to be a minor injury at first glance.