Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez Injury: Scores, taken off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Perez scored a goal before being taken off due to muscle fatigue in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Perez would score the lone goal of Sunday's match for Villarreal, but it was not all good for the attacker, as he would leave the pitch later with an injury. It appeared he was grabbing at his leg and signaling a muscle injury. This will require some testing to determine if he can play again next week, although it does appear to be a minor injury at first glance.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
290 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 13, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 2, 2023