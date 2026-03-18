Ayoze Perez Injury: Suffers muscular injury
Perez (muscular) remains out for the time being due to injury, according to coach Marcelino Total. "Ayoze didn't only suffer a knock, he has a muscular lesion."
Perez is sidelined with a muscle injury and will be out for the time being as he works through recovery. The striker is targeting a return during the international break with hopes of being back in the mix in early April. He had started the previous three matches before going down, so his absence reshuffles the attacking rotation, with Gerard Moreno and George Mikautadze in line for increased minutes, while Tajon Buchanan could also see a boost in playing time if Nicolas Pepe is deployed in a two-striker setup rather than out wide.
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