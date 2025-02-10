Ayoze Perez News: Goal in start

Perez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Las Palmas.

Perez has logged a goal in each of his last two appearances. Take away his reserve appearances, and the striker actually has three goals across his last three starts. This season, Perez has been highly reliable as a starter, logging eight goals in nine starts. As long as Perez keeps a starter role, it is quite safe to say he will be a producer moving forward.