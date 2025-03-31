Fantasy Soccer
Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Perez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Getafe.

The last two months have been stellar for Perez, whose seven appearances include four goals. He entered Sunday without an assist for the 2024-25 La Liga, but that changed this weekend, giving him a total of five direct goal contributions across Villarreal's last seven games.

