Ayoze Perez News: Logs goal and assist
Perez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Getafe.
The last two months have been stellar for Perez, whose seven appearances include four goals. He entered Sunday without an assist for the 2024-25 La Liga, but that changed this weekend, giving him a total of five direct goal contributions across Villarreal's last seven games.
