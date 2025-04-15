Ayoze Perez News: Massive display

Perez was injured and subbed out in the 78th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win versus Betis. He scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created before exiting the match.

Perez is a key reason as to why Villarreal now sit three points clear of Betis for fifth place in La Liga. In 78 minutes played on Sunday, the striker scored one goal from three shot attempts (one on target, one off, one blocked), registered one assist, created two chances, and completed two of his three dribble attempts. Perez now has four goal contributions in Villarreal's last three matches and will look to have another big day against Real Sociedad this coming Sunday.