Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Perez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Perez netted the only goal with a stunning header off Alex Baena's corner. Perez completed two dribbles and also made two tackles. He has netted four times in the last seven games, taking his tally to 11 for the campaign. He is Villareal's top scorer, netting three more than Thierno Barry.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now