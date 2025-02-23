Ayoze Perez News: Nets on Saturday

Perez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Perez netted the only goal with a stunning header off Alex Baena's corner. Perez completed two dribbles and also made two tackles. He has netted four times in the last seven games, taking his tally to 11 for the campaign. He is Villareal's top scorer, netting three more than Thierno Barry.