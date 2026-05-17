Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez News: Queit against Rayo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Perez took an off target shot, crossed once inaccurately and created a chance during Sunday's loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Perez finished with the third most shots and second most chances created on the team during the defeat. The forward has a goal to go along with four shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayoze Perez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 13, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 2, 2023