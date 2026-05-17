Ayoze Perez News: Queit against Rayo
Perez took an off target shot, crossed once inaccurately and created a chance during Sunday's loss to Rayo Vallecano.
Perez finished with the third most shots and second most chances created on the team during the defeat. The forward has a goal to go along with four shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.
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