Ayoze Perez News: Starts against Athletic
Perez (undisclosed) has made the starting lineup in Sunday's game versus Athletic Club.
Perez's inclusion in the initial squad is great news for his side in a difficult fixture. He has been solid lately, recording four goals and one assist over a run of seven consecutive starts. He'll likely share offensive duties with Thierno Barry, with Gerard Moreno offering backup off the bench.
