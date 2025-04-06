Fantasy Soccer
Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez News: Starts against Athletic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Perez (undisclosed) has made the starting lineup in Sunday's game versus Athletic Club.

Perez's inclusion in the initial squad is great news for his side in a difficult fixture. He has been solid lately, recording four goals and one assist over a run of seven consecutive starts. He'll likely share offensive duties with Thierno Barry, with Gerard Moreno offering backup off the bench.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
