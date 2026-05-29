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Ayoze Perez News: Three goal contributions Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:21am

Perez scored two goals on four shots and one assist on one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Perez ended the season off in a good way, as the attacker recorded a brace, scoring in the 34th and 54th minutes of the contest. However, that was not all, as he also added an assist, finding Georges Mikautadze in the 40th minute. He ended up with a decent season despite a lot of injuries, earning five goals and four assist sin 25 appearances (12 starts).

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
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