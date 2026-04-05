Ayoze Perez News: Trains, option again
Perez (undisclosed) has trained and is an option for his club again.
Perez was dealt a muscle injury a few weeks back, but has used the break to recover, as he is now an option heading into the first game of April. He has started in nine of his 18 appearances, serving more of a rotational role this season, scoring two goals and three assists.
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