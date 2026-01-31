Seko suffered a knock to his ribs during Friday's clash against Lens and played through pain during a major part of the game without getting off the pitch. The situation remains concerning and the player will have to be monitored this week since coach Didier Digard was worried about his health which means he could miss the next game against Strasbourg. Seko has been an undisputed starter this season for the Ciel & Marine, therefore if he has to miss some time, a change will be required, with newcomer Lucas Gourna-Douath likely getting a larger role in the midfield.