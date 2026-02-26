Ayumu Seko headshot

Ayumu Seko Injury: Questionable against PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Seko (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's clash against PSG, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Seko took a fractured rib in the clash against Lens and is inching closer to a return to the matchday squad, but he remains a real question mark heading into Saturday's showdown with PSG. The defender is trending toward a late fitness test and will be evaluated after the final training session before a call is made. If he gets the green light, Seko is expected to slide right back into the starting role he held before the injury for the Ciel & Marine.

Ayumu Seko
Le Havre
