Ayumu Seko Injury: Questionable against PSG

Seko (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's clash against PSG, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Seko took a fractured rib in the clash against Lens and is inching closer to a return to the matchday squad, but he remains a real question mark heading into Saturday's showdown with PSG. The defender is trending toward a late fitness test and will be evaluated after the final training session before a call is made. If he gets the green light, Seko is expected to slide right back into the starting role he held before the injury for the Ciel & Marine.