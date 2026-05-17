Ayumu Seko News: Back from suspension

Seko has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Seko ends what has been a standout individual campaign with 42 tackles, 37 interceptions and 116 clearances across 30 Ligue 1 appearances, having been one of the most dependable defensive presences in Le Havre's back line throughout the season. The focus now shifts to the World Cup with Japan this summer, where Seko will be hoping to make his mark on the international stage after establishing himself as one of Ligue 1's most reliable defenders during what has been a difficult campaign for the Ciel & Marine that saw them keep their spot in Ligue 1 on the final game just like last year.