Ayumu Seko News: Suspended one game

Seko is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Seko picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the season finale against Lorient on May 17. The Ciel & Marine defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line this season and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Arouna Sangante expected to start against the Merlus.