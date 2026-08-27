Ayyoub Bouaddi News: Available for Palace clash

Bouaddi is available for Friday's clash against Crystal Palace following his arrival from Lille, with the midfielder already at full fitness, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Yeah, he's ready, he was working with his former club so he is fit. We will see how long it is in terms of adaptation but for sure he is ready to go."

Bouaddi arrives at Manchester City fully fit after remaining in training with Lille prior to completing his transfer, putting him immediately in contention for Friday's squad against Crystal Palace. The 18-year-old may still require some time to adapt to his new surroundings and City's system, but fitness should not prevent him from making his debut. He joins a competitive midfield group featuring Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic, so his initial workload will likely depend on how quickly he settles into the side.