Ayyoub Bouaddi News: Brillant shift in victory

Bouaddi generated two tackles (zero won) and three clearances in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Marseille.

Bouaddi helped Lille steady the ship after falling behind, keeping the ball moving sharply and backing the press as Marseille tried to feed off the crowd's energy. He did not hit the scoresheet, but his midfield work played a real part in Lille taking back territorial control after the break. As Marseille's first-half tempo faded, his composure and passing rhythm helped Lille lay the foundation for the comeback. Bouaddi added two tackles and three clearances while drawing two fouls and nearly found a late goal if not for a solid save from Geronimo Rulli. The midfielder is backing up last season's breakout campaign, locking down a regular starting role this year and remaining a major influence in Lille's game even when the stat line does not fully show it.