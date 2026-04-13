Ayyoub Bouaddi News: Dealing with knee knock

Bouaddi didn't feature off the bench in Sunday's win over Toulouse after taking a heavy knock to the knee in the Lens derby and barely training all week, according to coach Bruno Genesio, per Le Petit Lillois. "Ayyoub took a pretty nasty knock during the last match against Lens. He has barely trained all week. He did not feel 100 percent and I think it would have been an unnecessary risk to start him."

Bouaddi not featuring against the TeFeCE Sunday was a precautionary decision due to dealing with a knee knock since the derby against Lens, but with a full week of training ahead before Saturday's clash against Nice, the expectation is that he should be available if he comes through without any setbacks. The midfielder is a key figure in Lille's engine room and coach Bruno Genesio will want him back at full strength for the final stretch of what is a crucial Champions League qualification push. Ngal'ayel Mukau is on standby to take on a larger role if Bouaddi needs more time.