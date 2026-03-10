Ayyoub Bouaddi News: Limited impact versus Lorient

Bouaddi recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lorient.

Bouaddi had a quiet outing against Lorient on Sunday and struggled to make his usual impact. The Moroccan remains an undisputed starter in midfield alongside Benjamin Andre, known for his constant pressing and ball recoveries. However, his role rarely puts him in scoring positions, as he has recorded no goals and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.