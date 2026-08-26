Ayyoub Bouaddi headshot

Ayyoub Bouaddi News: Signs five-year deal with Man City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 3:26am

Bouaddi has joined Manchester City from Lille on a five-year contract through 2031, the club announced.

Bouaddi arrives as one of Europe's most highly regarded young midfielders after making 96 senior appearances for Lille despite being only 18. The Morocco international also impressed at the World Cup, showcasing his composure in possession, defensive awareness and ability to dictate play from a deeper midfield position. Bouaddi strengthens a central midfield group already featuring Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic, and while competition for minutes should be significant, his versatility could allow him to earn a meaningful role during his first season in England.

Ayyoub Bouaddi
Manchester City
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