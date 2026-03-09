Aziel Jackson headshot

Aziel Jackson News: Assists in win over Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jackson assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Jackson has started in every game so far for Vancouver, and he's already making his presence felt. He assisted on the team's third goal with a perfect low cross, and in three starts, he's racked up three shots, two chances created and four crosses, as well as adding a goal and an assist.

Aziel Jackson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aziel Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aziel Jackson See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024