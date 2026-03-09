Aziel Jackson News: Assists in win over Portland

Jackson assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Jackson has started in every game so far for Vancouver, and he's already making his presence felt. He assisted on the team's third goal with a perfect low cross, and in three starts, he's racked up three shots, two chances created and four crosses, as well as adding a goal and an assist.