Aziel Jackson News: Nets goal in team debut
Jackson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Real Salt Lake.
Jackson signed with Vancouver over the winter, scoring on his debut match. This is a promising start, having been just a bench option in recent seasons, having scored just six career MLS goals since joining the league back in 2021.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aziel Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aziel Jackson See More