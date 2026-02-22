Aziel Jackson headshot

Aziel Jackson News: Nets goal in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Jackson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Jackson signed with Vancouver over the winter, scoring on his debut match. This is a promising start, having been just a bench option in recent seasons, having scored just six career MLS goals since joining the league back in 2021.

Aziel Jackson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aziel Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aziel Jackson See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024