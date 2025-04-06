Fantasy Soccer
Aziel Jackson headshot

Aziel Jackson News: Scores opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Jackson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus CF Montreal.

Jackson opened up the scoring Saturday with a strike in the 11th minute assisted by Jacen Russell-Rowe. It marked his first goal of the season as he made his second start in the last three matches. He took two shots and won five duels before he was subbed off in the 70th minute for Tara Habroune.

Aziel Jackson
Columbus Crew
