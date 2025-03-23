Aziel Jackson News: Six shots in first start

Jackson registered six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus New York City FC.

Jackson made his first start of the season Saturday and was very active on the attack. He took a season-high six shots, putting one on target, and also created one chance. On the defensive end he intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won five duels before he was subbed off in the 66th minute for Cole Mrowka.