Aziz Ganiyev Injury: Forced off early Monday

Ganiyev (undisclosed) was replaced after just 22 minutes of Monday's 2-0 defeat against Canada with an apparent knock, with the coaching staff appearing to take a precautionary approach given the proximity of the World Cup, according to Thomas Bullock.

Ganiyev's condition will be assessed over the coming days before Uzbekistan provide any clarity on his availability for the tournament. The timing of the knock is concerning given the World Cup is just days away, and the national team will be hoping the issue proves minor enough to have him available when their campaign gets underway.