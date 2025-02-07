Azor Matusiwa Injury: Picks up illness

Matusiwa (illness) contracted a virus during Thursday night and is doubtful to face Saint-Etienne on Saturday, coach Habib Beye confirmed in the press conference. "Azor had a small virus last night, we didn't want to take any risks. We are still assessing his situation with the doctor."

Matusiwa is likely a late call for Saturday's game due to an illness he picked up Thursday night. If he is unavailable, Djaoui Cisse is expected to step in at midfield again.