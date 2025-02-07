Azor Matusiwa Injury: Picks up illness
Matusiwa (illness) contracted a virus during Thursday night and is doubtful to face Saint-Etienne on Saturday, coach Habib Beye confirmed in the press conference. "Azor had a small virus last night, we didn't want to take any risks. We are still assessing his situation with the doctor."
Matusiwa is likely a late call for Saturday's game due to an illness he picked up Thursday night. If he is unavailable, Djaoui Cisse is expected to step in at midfield again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now