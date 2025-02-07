Fantasy Soccer
Azor Matusiwa headshot

Azor Matusiwa Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Matusiwa (illness) contracted a virus during Thursday night and is doubtful to face Saint-Etienne on Saturday, coach Habib Beye confirmed in the press conference. "Azor had a small virus last night, we didn't want to take any risks. We are still assessing his situation with the doctor."

Matusiwa is likely a late call for Saturday's game due to an illness he picked up Thursday night. If he is unavailable, Djaoui Cisse is expected to step in at midfield again.

Azor Matusiwa
Rennes
More Stats & News
