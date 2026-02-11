Ounahi is closing in on a return from the foot injury he picked up in late December and this week will be decisive in determining whether he can be available for Monday's derby against Barcelona. The Morocco midfielder is expected to undergo a final round of evaluations after the last training sessions of the week to see if he gets the green light. That said, after an extended layoff he is unlikely to jump straight back into the starting XI, with cameo appearances off the bench the more realistic short-term path, even though he remains an undisputed starter for the Catalans when fully fit. Thomas Lemar and Fran Beltran should continue to absorb the bulk of the midfield minutes until he is back up to full speed.