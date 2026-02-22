Azzedine Ounahi Injury: Fit for Monday

Ounahi (foot) is an option for Monday's match against Alaves, according to manager Michel, per Joel Sebastian of Marca. "We recover [Azzedine], who will be able to help us, he is prepared."

Ounahi is back as an option this week after he resumed training, with the midfielder deemed fit to help the team. This comes after over a month out, giving the club some more depth. However, with nine starts in 10 appearances this seasom he will look to work into a starting role and add to his four goal contributions.