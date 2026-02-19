Azzedine Ounahi headshot

Azzedine Ounahi Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Ounahi (foot) was spotted in training Thursday and could be an option to face Alaves on Monday, the club posted.

Ounahi resumed training Thursday after dealing with a foot issue and appears to be nearing a return to action. While he may not be ready for a full workload, he could be included in the squad if he responds well in the final sessions ahead of Monday's matchup against Alaves.

Azzedine Ounahi
Girona
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Azzedine Ounahi
