Azzedine Ounahi Injury: Spotted in training
Ounahi (foot) was spotted in training Thursday and could be an option to face Alaves on Monday, the club posted.
Ounahi resumed training Thursday after dealing with a foot issue and appears to be nearing a return to action. While he may not be ready for a full workload, he could be included in the squad if he responds well in the final sessions ahead of Monday's matchup against Alaves.
