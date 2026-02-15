Azzedine Ounahi Injury: Won't face Barca
Ounahi (foot) is not an option for Monday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Michel, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.
Ounahi is not going to be with his club Monday despite training this week, with the midfielder being given further time to recover. This continues a brutal stretch of eight games missed, although a return appears to be on the horizon after training.
