Azzedine Ounahi News: Assists goal to help to 2-2 draw
Ounahi assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.
Ounahi assisted Viktor Tsygankov to help Girona to a 2-2 draw. The goal brought the game to 2-1 before a late goal finished the game 2-2. This was a return to action for the first time since December, when he also assisted. He has scored a total of three goals and provided two assists in 11 matches this year. The assist came from his only chance created in the 22-minute appearance.
