Azzedine Ounahi News: Converts from the spot

Ounahi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Ounahi played a key role in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Real Betis, converting a second-half penalty into the top left corner to level the score at 2-2 after Joel Roca had been brought down in the box by Aitor Ruibal, while adding one tackle and one interception. The Moroccan has now scored five La Liga goals this season, making him one of his side's most reliable attacking contributors from midfield in a difficult campaign that has them fighting to avoid relegation.