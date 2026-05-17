Azzedine Ounahi headshot

Azzedine Ounahi News: Lacking end product

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ounahi took five shots (three on goal), crossed seven times (three accurate) and created three chances during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Ounahi was held off the scoresheet despite leading Girona in shots, crosses and chances created during the defeat. The versatile Ounahi has combined for 10 shots, eight chances created and 11 crosses over his last three starts but hasn't had a goal involvement since April 21st.

Azzedine Ounahi
Girona
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