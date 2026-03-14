Azzedine Ounahi News: Scores in win
Ounahi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Athletic.
The midfielder was part of the scoring frenzy for Girona, doubling the team's lead with his goal en route to the 3-0 win. He's got a neutral matchup to be productive offensively against Osasuna, a team which has conceded 32 times in 27 domestic games ahead of its Sunday contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Azzedine Ounahi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Azzedine Ounahi See More