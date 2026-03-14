Azzedine Ounahi headshot

Azzedine Ounahi News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Ounahi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Athletic.

The midfielder was part of the scoring frenzy for Girona, doubling the team's lead with his goal en route to the 3-0 win. He's got a neutral matchup to be productive offensively against Osasuna, a team which has conceded 32 times in 27 domestic games ahead of its Sunday contest.

Azzedine Ounahi
Girona
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