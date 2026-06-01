Bae Jun-Ho Injury: Suffers minor ankle injury

Bae picked up a right ankle injury during Saturday's 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago but is expected to remain with South Korea's World Cup squad, according to Korea Times.

Bae's injury is less serious than the one that ruled out his teammate Cho Yu-Min (foot), and the national team medical staff are confident enough in his recovery to keep him with the group heading into the tournament. The midfielder's condition will be monitored closely over the coming days before any further clarity emerges on his availability for South Korea's World Cup opener against Czechia on June 11 in Guadalajara.