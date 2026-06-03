Bae Jun-Ho Injury: Training lightly

Bae (ankle) is training lightly and expected to miss their friendly against El Salvador on Wednesday, according to a team official, per the Korea Herald. "Bae likely won't play because of that tackle."

Bae is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the club's last friendly, as the midfielder was training but only in a limited manner. This is still good news, as he is seemingly making a quick return, trying to race for fitness for the World Cup opener. However, he is likely to miss their final friendly on Wednesday to be cautious of his scenario, not pushing him too hard with the tournament a week from starting.